Vuda proposed projects rejected

A highly controversial energy-from-waste and private port proposal at Vuda Point has been formally rejected by the Department of Environment after failing to meet required environmental assessment standards.

The Department confirmed it has declined the Environmental Impact Assessment report submitted by The Next Generation Holdings (Fiji) Pte Limited, following a detailed technical review under the Environment Management Act 2005 and related regulations.

The proposed development had generated significant public debate and concern, with strong submissions from landowners, residents, civil society groups and industry stakeholders throughout the assessment process.

According to the Department, key issues in the proposal remained unresolved, including the scale of the project, waste sourcing and importation, hazardous ash disposal, water supply, public health risks, and broader environmental and infrastructure impacts.

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It also cited concerns over social and cultural effects, tourism impacts, road and port infrastructure demands, and the overall economic justification of the project.

“This is not a decision against investment or against new waste solutions. It is a decision on whether the EIA Report met the legal and technical standards required for approval. It did not.For a project of this scale, the Department must be satisfied that the risks to people, communities, the environment, culture, livelihoods and the economy are properly assessed and can be properly managed. Several critical matters remained unresolved and were proposed for future assessment rather than being addressed within the EIA itself. As a result, the Department was not satisfied that the potential impacts and risks of the project could be adequately assessed or managed.”

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael, said the decision was based strictly on the submitted report and legal requirements, not opposition to investment or new waste solutions.

The Ministry thanked Vuda landowners, nearby communities, government agencies, civil society organisations and members of the public for their participation in the consultation process.

The Ministry says it remains committed to transparent, evidence-based environmental decision-making in the public interest.