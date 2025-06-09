UNFPA backs youth-led climate solutions

[Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

Young people are no longer asking for a seat at the table but are actively shaping the climate agenda and demanding accountability, according to UNFPA Pacific Director and Representative Bidisha Pillai.

Speaking at a youth talanoa ahead of key climate discussions, Pillai said Pacific youth are at the forefront of climate action and must continue to have their voices, rights and leadership recognised in decision-making processes.

She says climate change remains a harsh reality across the Pacific and disproportionately affects young people, who make up more than half of the region’s population.

Pillai highlighted the role of Pacific youth in driving change through traditional knowledge, community leadership and new technologies, particularly as Fiji and Tuvalu prepare to host pre-COP meetings ahead of COP31.

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Pacific Youth Council Coordinator Miliana Iga says preparations for COP31 are also helping shape the future of youth development in the region.

Iga says the Pacific Youth Council and the Pacific Community are currently leading work on the Pacific Youth Development Framework 2026–2035, which is expected to be considered by Pacific Youth Ministers in Samoa later this year.

She says the framework will guide youth development across the region and ensure Pacific youth voices remain central to climate advocacy and other key regional priorities