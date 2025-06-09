Fijiana 7s settle in France ahead of Bordeaux 7s

[Source: File]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side has completed a productive week of preparation ahead of this weekend’s Bordeaux Sevens in France.

Despite a lengthy travel schedule, the team has settled well into camp and is building momentum leading into the competition.

Head coach Richard Walker says the focus has been on consistent training and ensuring players are physically ready for the demands of the tournament.

“The week’s been good. We had to travel by bus from Spain, about eight or nine hours, but we’ve settled in now.”

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The team has maintained a strong training routine throughout the week, balancing on-field sessions with recovery as they fine-tune preparations.

“We’ve done rugby every single day, which has been good, and the girls’ bodies are getting fully recovered and ready to go this weekend.”

Fiji will complete their captain’s run before turning attention to their opening matches, as they look to deliver a strong performance in Bordeaux.

All Fiji men and women’s games will air LIVE on FBC Sports.