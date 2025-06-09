Major victory for Vuda-Saweni taskforce

[Photo: Bose Vavataga]

The Protect the Heritage Coast – Vuda-Saweni Taskforce has welcomed the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change’s decision to reject the Environmental Impact Assessment submitted by TNG Fiji Ltd for its proposed 900,000-tonne waste-to-energy incinerator and deepwater port development at Naikorokoro Point.

Taskforce organiser Paul Forrest said the Ministry’s reasons for rejecting the proposal were comprehensive and addressed many of the concerns raised by the group since its formation in January.

While describing the decision as a significant milestone, Forrest said the focus must now return to addressing Fiji’s long-standing waste management challenges, particularly issues surrounding the Vunato landfill.

He said the process had sparked an important national conversation about waste management and environmental protection.

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Forrest also acknowledged the strong public opposition to the project, highlighting more than 2.5 million views on the Taskforce’s Facebook page, over 7,000 online petition signatures, 875 emailed submissions, and more than 3,000 signatures delivered to the Department of Environment.

He praised community members who spoke out against the proposal, saying their collective efforts demonstrated widespread support for protecting the Heritage Coast.

The Taskforce also commended Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael, Ministry officials, and members of the Technical Review Committee for their handling of the assessment process.

Forrest described the decision as an encouraging moment for environmental governance in Fiji and thanked the Ministry for its leadership throughout the review process.