Fans encouraged to attend Fiji Cup

[Source: File]

Kaunikuila Basketball president Ben Naisau is calling out to fans and spectators to come out in numbers over the next two days at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva if they want to witness some quality basketball action.

The Vodafone Fiji Cup competition started yesterday and will conclude tomorrow, with a total of 16 teams competing.

He says their clubs have been preparing for the past few weeks, and the attendance of their fans and supporters will be a lot to the teams.

“It’ll really mean a lot to the teams to have our supporters, families, and friends here, so to those looking to come watch, please do come and enjoy some quality basketball action.”

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The first round of games starts at 8am.