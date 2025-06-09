Unfinished World Cup business for Ronaldo

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during training REUTERS/Pedro Nunes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Purchase Licensing Rights class="text-module__text__0GDob text-module__dark-grey__UFC18 text-module__regular__qJJtA text-module__small__sph8i body-module__full_width__kCIGb body-module__small_body__gOmDf article-body-module__paragraph__Ts-yF" data-testid="paragraph-0">Cristiano Ronaldo has bent football’s record books into so many shapes that another landmark can almost feel routine but a sixth World Cup at 41 would be extraordinary even by his standards.

The 2026 ​tournament is set to add another stop to Ronaldo’s long and often bruising World Cup ‌journey, one that began in Germany in 2006 and has wound through South Africa, Brazil, Russia and Qatar without delivering the prize he has chased.

Messi has eight Ballon d’Or awards, Ronaldo five. Both are still making room for ⁠new chapters in their amazing stories. For Ronaldo, the World Cup has been the one stage that has never ​fully bent to his will. His best run came in 2006, when Portugal reached the semi-finals before losing to France. ​Since then there have been two round-of-16 exits, a quarter-final defeat and a grim group-stage departure in Brazil in 2014.

This time they face Democratic Republic of Congo, debutants Uzbekistan plus Colombia in Group K. Across five tournaments, Ronaldo has played 22 matches and scored ​eight goals — fine numbers for most mortals but modest for the standards set by a forward who made ​remarkable achievements look normal at club level. Qatar 2022 looked like the end of his World Cup journey. Ronaldo arrived amid the ‌noise ⁠of his Manchester United exit, scored and was dropped by then-coach Fernando Santos for the knockout win over Switzerland after a 2-1 loss to South Korea. Instead, he has returned under former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez with the persistence of a man who treats Father Time as just another marker to shrug off. Portugal now have a glittering supporting cast, ​including Vitinha, Joao Neves, ​Bruno Fernandes and Nuno ⁠Mendes, but Ronaldo remains the headline act.