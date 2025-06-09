Yasawa-i-Rara seeks climate help

The people of Yasawa-i-Rara are urgently seeking assistance as coastal erosion and rising seas threaten their community.

The village in Northern Yasawa is experiencing worsening impacts from climate change, with rising tides steadily eroding the coastline and pushing seawater further inland.

Village headman Maikeli Dagatu says the changes have become increasingly noticeable since 2019.

He says a wide stretch of sandy beach that once separated the shoreline from coconut trees has largely disappeared due to coastal erosion and rising sea levels.

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Dagatu says the community has not yet received any formal assistance despite the growing threat.

He says support is urgently needed for climate adaptation measures, including evacuation infrastructure and coastal vegetation planting to help reduce erosion.

The village headman says immediate action is needed to help safeguard the community from further environmental damage.

Village elder Naelesoni Toqitoqi says the changing coastline is already affecting everyday life.

He says areas once used for walking along the beach are now regularly submerged during high tide, forcing residents to alter how they move around the village.

The situation highlights the increasing climate challenges facing Fiji’s outer islands, where many low-lying communities remain vulnerable to coastal erosion, flooding and saltwater intrusion.

As the impacts intensify, residents of Yasawa-i-Rara are calling for meaningful assistance to protect their land, homes, and future generations.