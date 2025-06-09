Savusavu launches historical U18 Dean's campaign

The dream of competing in Fiji’s most prestigious secondary schools rugby competition is now closer to reality for hundreds of young players in the Savusavu Zone.

The milestone was marked with the official launch of the Vodafone Deans Competition at the grounds of Uluivalili College, signalling a new era for secondary schools rugby in the area.

Savusavu Zone Secondary Schools Rugby Union Secretary, Lasenia Vakacegu, says it is a significant achievement for rural schools, as the zone will have the opportunity to compete in the Vodafone Under-18 Deans category for the first time.

Vakacegu says changes to the competition format now allow four teams from the Northern Division to advance to the national elimination rounds, creating a pathway for more players from rural and maritime communities to showcase their talent on the national stage.

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He says the move brings greater fairness to schools outside the traditional rugby powerhouses and serves as a major source of motivation for young players aspiring to compete in the country’s premier schools rugby competition.

The Savusavu Zone comprises Uluivalili College, St Bede’s College, Savusavu Secondary School, Navatu Secondary School and Vaturova-Koroalau High School.

The Northern Division consists of the Macuata, Bua, Savusavu and Taveuni zones, where teams will battle for spots in the national elimination rounds.