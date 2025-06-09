Fiji eyes Israeli technology in drug fight

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji could soon explore closer cooperation with Israel to boost its ability to detect and combat illicit drugs, as the government looks to strengthen national security against growing transnational threats.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says discussions with Israel could include cyber capabilities and early detection technologies that may help authorities respond more effectively to drug trafficking and organised crime.

While no formal request has been made, Rabuka says the issue is expected to feature in future engagements between the two countries following the opening of Israel’s embassy in Fiji.

“Cyber and early detection capabilities, those technologies that we already have. We have not asked for it. It will be part of the negotiations as we move along.”

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Rabuka says Fiji will continue to communicate its security concerns through diplomatic channels as both nations identify areas of mutual cooperation.

The comments come as Fiji grapples with a growing illicit drug problem, particularly the rise of methamphetamine trafficking and concerns over the country’s vulnerability to international criminal syndicates operating across the Pacific.

The potential cooperation builds on discussions held during Rabuka’s visit to Israel in September last year, where both countries explored opportunities to strengthen Fiji’s border security capabilities in the fight against drugs and other transnational crimes.

Those discussions also covered capacity-building programmes in defence and security, peacekeeping operations, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.