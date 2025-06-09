Defending champs ready for Challenge

[Source: File]

Defending under-18 boys champions Ratu Kadavulevu School are confident heading into the Vodafone Deans Zone competition, which kicks off tomorrow, with captain Esira Batisoso backing his side’s preparation.

RKS will be looking to retain their title this season, with the team sharpening its combinations during the preseason.

Batisoso says the squad has taken valuable lessons from earlier outings and is ready to deliver.

“In school, the boys are preparing well. We have learnt from our mistakes and worked on our weaknesses in these past preseason games and we’re looking forward to a great season this year.”

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The Deans competition is expected to once again showcase some of the country’s top young rugby talent, with RKS aiming to set the benchmark from the opening round.