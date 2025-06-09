Innovative breadfruit processing encourages healthy eating

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

To encourage healthy eating habits, the Tutu Rural Training Centre has introduced an initiative that transforms breadfruit from an underutilised traditional crop into an appealing meal option.

The Tutu Rural Training Centre is an institution focusing on practical agriculture and life skills for rural youth and communities, located in Taveuni.

Pacific Farmers Organisation Project Manager Mohinesh Reddy said the initiative is combining agriculture innovation, food processing upgrades and nutrition education, while also introducing breadfruit-based meals into the daily diets of students at the Centre.

Reddy said that nearly 90 students on campus are now benefiting from healthy, yet mouth-watering menu items such as breadfruit-based pastries, cakes, and pizzas.

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He said a major milestone in the project is the upgrade of the Centre’s food laboratory, which has improved the processing capacity of breadfruit.

He added that these enhancements now allow seasonal and highly perishable breadfruit to be converted into longer-lasting, gluten-free flour, significantly expanding its use and market potential.

“Instead of wheat noodles, children can eat nutritious breadfruit noodles. Instead of standard waffles and pancakes, school breakfast can feature gluten-free breadfruit waffles and pancakes. They are also making breadfruit chips, which are a massive hit with younger generations.”

The initiative is also being linked to broader health outcomes, with Reddy highlighting its potential to encourage healthier food choices in schools and strengthen long-term resilience in Pacific food systems.