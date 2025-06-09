Ministry seeks health role expansion

The Ministry of Rural and Disaster Management is seeking a greater role in public health decision-making, saying its nationwide network can strengthen rural health services.

Acting Deputy Secretary Josefa Navuku told the Standing Committee on Social Affairs that the Ministry should be included in national and local public health coordination mechanisms under the proposed Public Health Amendment Bill 2026.

He said public health is vital to rural development and that the Ministry’s existing networks can support the delivery of health initiatives across the country.

The Ministry works closely with District Advisory Councillors, coordinates government departments at provincial and divisional levels, and supports community forums alongside the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

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“We are currently in the process of consolidating comments from our four Divisional Commissioners and 14 Provincial Offices. I think with the importance of such a bill, it is only fair that each stakeholder, including our Ministry, provides detailed responses based on observations and experiences in the past.”

Navuku said these established structures provide direct access to communities and could help improve coordination and information-sharing in remote and maritime areas.

Standing Committee Chair Iliesa Vanawalu said the committee looks forward to receiving further feedback from various organisations and stakeholders on the Public Health Amendment Bill.

“There is coordination happening between the two parties, from the Office of the Secretary-General to Parliament and the Ministry, in terms of how best we can engage the public for submissions.”

The Public Health Amendment Bill seeks to modernise Fiji’s public health legislation, which has remained largely unchanged for decades, and is expected to undergo further consultation before being finalised.