$85 cane price guaranteed

[Photo: FILE]

Sugarcane farmers are guaranteed $85 per tonne for the 2026 crop season.

The Ministry of Sugar Industry says the Sugar Industry Tribunal recently announced a forecast price of $57.40 per tonne under the Master Award, based on prevailing world market prices for raw sugar.

However, the ministry says the government acknowledges the rising costs faced by farmers, particularly for harvesting and transportation, and agrees that the forecast price alone is insufficient to cover delivery expenses.

As a result, the government has approved a guaranteed payment of $85 per tonne for the 2026 season. This will include the forecast price of $57.40 per tonne and a government top-up.

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While reaffirming its support for the industry, the government has raised concerns over the continued decline in sugarcane production despite significant investments and assistance provided to farmers.

These include cane planting grants, fertilizer and weedicide subsidies, manual harvesting assistance, farmer incentive programs, cane access road lease renewals, and more than $36 million in top-up payments for the 2025 crop season.

The ministry says these investments require a stronger commitment from all stakeholders, including the sugar mill, cane cutters, lorry operators, landowners and farmers, to improve productivity and sustain the industry.

The government says external factors such as fuel and fertilizer price increases remain beyond its control and is encouraging farmers to diversify into other crops and livestock to strengthen household incomes, improve food security, and reduce vulnerability to economic shocks.

It says it remains committed to supporting the sugar industry and is urging all stakeholders to work together ahead of the 2026 crushing season, which is scheduled to begin on June 9.