Hoag becomes Netflix chairman as Hastings steps down

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Netflix (NFLX.O), opens new tab appointed lead independent director Jay Hoag as chairman of its ​board, succeeding Reed Hastings, who stepped ‌down from the board of the streaming service he co-founded nearly three decades ago.

The streaming platform announced the move in ⁠an SEC filing on Friday, saying ​Hoag assumed the role following its annual ​shareholders meeting on June 4.

Netflix said in April that Hastings is quitting the company in order ​to focus on his philanthropy and ​other pursuits.

Hastings transformed Netflix from a DVDs-by-mail business ‌to ⁠a global streaming goliath that revolutionized the distribution of movies and television series.

Article continues after advertisement

Hoag co-founded Technology Crossover Ventures, a leading ​venture capital ​firm ⁠which has been an investor in Netflix for many years.

Hoag ​has served on Netflix’s board ​since ⁠1999 and was the lead independent director for more than a decade.

He currently ⁠serves ​on the boards of ​Zillow Group (ZG.O), opens new tab and Peloton Interactive (PTON.O)