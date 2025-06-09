News

PM backs Vuda project rejection

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 4, 2026 5:22 pm

[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has backed the rejection of the proposed Energy-from-Waste Plant and Private Port Facility at Vuda Point.

He says that all major developments must meet environmental and legal standards.

Rabuka adds the Department of Environment’s decision followed a technical assessment process and reflected the importance of protecting the environment, public health, livelihoods, and cultural interests.

He stressed that the decision should not be viewed as a rejection of investment, but as a demonstration that all projects must comply with the country’s environmental laws.

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The Prime Minister says that they remain committed to finding practical and sustainable solutions to the waste management challenges, but proposals must clearly show that their environmental, social, cultural, and economic impacts can be properly managed.

Rabuka acknowledged the work of the Department of Environment, the Technical Review Committee, and government officials involved in the assessment process.

He also thanked traditional landowners, residents of Vuda and Saweni, civil society groups, businesses, and members of the public who participated in consultations and shared their views on the project.

The proposed development had attracted significant public attention, with concerns raised about its potential impact on the environment and surrounding communities.

 

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