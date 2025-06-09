WAF launches environmental and social management system

[Photo: FILE]

The Water Authority of Fiji has launched a new framework aimed at improving the way major infrastructure projects are planned and delivered.

The Environmental and Social Management System, or ESMS, is designed to identify risks early and ensure environmental and social impacts are considered from planning through to construction.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the framework will help address longstanding challenges in project planning, implementation and monitoring.

He says infrastructure ambitions can only be achieved through stronger planning, coordination, and risk management.

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“The whole framework from point A to Z needs to be good. Not only from feasibility, technical, planning, risk management, financing, and all that. It needs to come together as one effective structure as we move forward, which is currently not, and it is an ongoing challenge.”

Asian Development Bank Regional Director for the Pacific, Azuza Sato, says the system will strengthen governance and improve project outcomes.

“This means stronger governance and accountability, early identification of risks to reduce delays and costs, improved coordination across departments and with contractors, and ultimately better outcomes for communities, the environment and the economy. “

Water Authority Chief Executive Seru Soderberg says the framework was developed following lessons learned from previous projects.

“We have limited resources and we only have a specific amount of time that we are given to deliver infrastructure and it is absolutely crucial that the four areas in front of you, the government, contractors and investors are brought online and communicating at the early stages of any major project that is undertaken.”

Soderberg says the system will be applied across all WAF operations, from project planning and design to construction and long-term asset management