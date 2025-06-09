Youth grant fuels pet care venture

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook ]

A 30,000-dollar grant from the Young Entrepreneurship Scheme has helped a young entrepreneur open a new pet care facility in Nakasi.

The center offers grooming, boarding, daycare, and training, alongside specialized pet cremation, food supply, and international travel assistance.

Owner Charlotte Kumar says the grant provided the foundation needed to establish the business.

“The generous grant of $30,000 was the vital spark that allowed us to transition from a passionate idea into a fully equipped reality.”

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The business was established after years of training and industry experience, driven by a passion to improve pet welfare standards.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says the investment demonstrates the positive impact of supporting young entrepreneurs.

This was a collaboration between the Ministry of Commerce, the Small and Medium Enterprise programme, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the private sector in supporting the venture.