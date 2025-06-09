LTA defends action against illegal taxis

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Land Transport Authority has rejected claims that illegal taxi and public service vehicle operators are being allowed to operate unchecked, stating that enforcement efforts are ongoing nationwide.

In response to recent media reports, the Authority says it continues to actively monitor, detect and take action against illegal transport operators through targeted compliance and enforcement operations.

LTA adds that enforcement teams regularly carry out operations in areas where illegal transport activities are common.

The Authority says the crackdown is aimed at protecting passengers, ensuring compliance with transport laws and maintaining a level playing field for licensed operators.

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It adds that illegal transport services pose risks to public safety and undermine legitimate businesses operating within the law.

Alongside enforcement, LTA says it is continuing public awareness efforts to encourage commuters to use licensed transport services.

The Authority maintains that action is taken whenever offences are detected and has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the integrity of Fiji’s transport sector.