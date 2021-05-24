Home

Suva Rugby starts with 10s tournament

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 12, 2022 7:34 am

Suva Rugby Union is kick-starting the year with its Tau Sports 10s competition today.

This will serve as a pre-season game for Suva clubs as they prepare for the Escott Shield competition next weekend.

General secretary Tevita Tuiloa says the competition will also be an avenue for selection to the Suva Skipper Cup team.

He says they are expecting a lot of talent to be identified through the clubs today.
Tuiloa adds it will be a long Skipper Cup Season so there is a need to build depth in all positions and ensure players are given game time before the start of the Skipper Cup.

The competition begins today at 8am at Bidesi Park in Suva.

 

