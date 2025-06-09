We have to be clinical against Drua says Catt

[Waratahs and Drua/Facebook]

The Waratahs will have to be clinical against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua tomorrow when they meet tomorrow night in round two of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific at Allianz Stadium in Sydney according to assistant coach, Mike Catt.

Catt who won the World Cup with England in 2003 says they can’t afford to lose any shape don’t give the Drua what they want.

He also says they have to keep to their key principles in attack and their kicking game has to be accurate.

Not giving the Drua many opportunities is something the Waratahs and Catt discussed this week.

‘They have big bodies, big bodies that move exceptionally quickly, they play an exciting brand of rugby, real deep, so trying to contain that is pretty odd’.

The Drua, who threatened a boil-over in a 29-24 loss last season, have overhauled their squad after an opening-round loss to Moana Pasifika in Lautoka.

Wallabies scrumhalf Issak Fines-Leleiwasa has been pushed to the bench, with co-captain Frank Lomani to start in the No.9 in a new halves partnership with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula.

