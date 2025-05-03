Rabitu steals it at the death for Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua pulled off a stunning last-minute victory over the Queensland Reds, winning 36-33 in a heart-stopping Super Rugby Pacific clash in Suva.

It was a rollercoaster contest from the first whistle, with Taniela Rakuro lighting up the scoreboard in just the 7th minute for the Drua.

But the Reds hit back three minutes later through Jock Campbell.

Fijian Drua captain Mesake Doge bulldozed his way over in the 16th minute, and Etonia Waqa added another in the 26th.

The Reds wouldn’t stay quiet, with Richie Asiata and Fijian-born Seru Uru scoring to give the visitors a 19-15 lead at halftime.

Just after the break, Mesake Vocevoce powered over to reclaim the lead for the Drua.

Isoa Tuwai extended it further in the 56th minute.

But the Reds stayed in the fight, replacement prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen scored in the 60th minute, followed by replacement hooker Max Craig in the 72nd to edge the Reds ahead once more.

Then came the magic moment with the full-time siren looming, Isikeli Rabitu dashed through the Reds’ line in the 80th minute to seal a dramatic win for the Drua.

