Player shuffle part of long term plan: Jackson

Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has stood by his strategy of shifting players into new positions this season, saying it’s part of a broader vision to develop a flexible and resilient squad.

With several young and relatively inexperienced players in the squad, Jackson believes the positional changes are necessary to build both individual and team potential.

The approach has sparked mixed reactions, but Jackson insists the decisions are deliberate and in the long-term interest of the club.

Article continues after advertisement

“What we’re doing is we’ve got a good bunch of very young men that haven’t played a lot of rugby. For example, Sikeli Rabitu—is he a 10 or a 12? We see him as a 12 anyway.”

Jackson explained that without domestic competitions like New Zealand’s NPC or a strong local club system, Drua players have to grow within the Super Rugby structure itself.

He pointed to Vuate Karawalevu’s recent shift to centre as a clear example of how the experiment is paying off.

Ultimately, Jackson says these decisions are not about short-term gains but about setting the foundation for a sustainable and successful Drua future.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua take on the Blues at 7.05 pm this Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium for round 13 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.