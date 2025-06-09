Jackson hails productive NZ Camp for the Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says the team’s week-long camp in Mount Maunganui proved invaluable, both on and off the field, following their pre-season match against the Chiefs played on Friday.

Jackson described the build-up to the match as a meaningful experience for the squad, particularly as it came during a difficult period for the Mount Maunganui community following the recent landslip tragedy.

Despite the sombre backdrop, the Drua used the opportunity to connect with the local area while focusing on their preparation.

Article continues after advertisement

The Drua combined intense training sessions with strong team-building activities throughout the week, aimed at strengthening unity within the squad.

Jackson said activities such as singing, pizza making, river sessions, and paintball helped reinforce the team’s culture alongside their rugby commitments.

The Drua will take on the Skipper Select side next Friday in Lautoka in their second preseason game.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.