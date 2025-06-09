Drua show promise despite pre-season loss

[Source: Fijian Drua]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua showed encouraging signs in their first pre-season outing of the Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific campaign, despite going down 47–31 to the Chiefs in a high-scoring clash.

The Drua struck early with intent, using physicality and attacking ambition, and responded strongly every time the Chiefs crossed the line. Motikiai Murray opened the Drua’s account in the 11th minute, crashing over from close range off a lineout following a penalty to level the contest after the Chiefs’ opening try.

The host regained the lead soon after, but the Drua continued to find space out wide, with Ilaisa Droasese finishing well in the 17th minute to keep the hosts in touch. The Chiefs answered again before the Drua produced one of the highlights of the match in the 31st minute, when Joseva Tamani crossed after a beautifully timed break and offload through the middle from former Chiefs utility Manasa Mataele.

The Chiefs edged ahead again just before the break to take a 33–21 lead into halftime.

The New Zealand side extended their advantage early in the second half with a try in the 44th minute, but the Drua responded immediately, as new signing Iosefo Namoce marked his debut with a try just two minutes later to underline the competition for places in the squad.

Despite further pressure from the Chiefs, the Drua refused to fade, with Tamani completing his brace in the 77th minute to close out the scoring late in the contest.

The Drua will take on the Skipper select side next Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka for their second preseason game.

