Dadu signs with Fijian Drua

[Source: File]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have confirmed the signing of Fiji Airways Fijian 7s standout Nacani Boginisoko to the main squad ahead of the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Boginisoko, who has made eight appearances for the national sevens side across two tournaments and scored two tries, earns his move to the Drua following a strong rise through local and international rugby. Known for his explosive speed, power, and ability to break defensive lines, the 26-year-old has impressed consistently at every level.

The outside back first caught national attention playing for Dominion Brothers on the local sevens circuit, where his performances earned him the Under-21 Player of the Tournament award at the Marist 7s. His form led to a call up to the Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s squad earlier this year, making his international debut in Singapore before featuring again in Perth as part of the HSBC SVNS Series.

Originally from Naivakarauniniu in Kadavu, with maternal links to Nadroga, Boginisoko said he was grateful for the opportunity to join the Drua.

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“I was excited when I got the call to come and sign my contract with the Drua. I’m thankful to the management for believing in me and giving me this chance.”

Fijian Drua General Manager Rugby Baden Stephenson described Boginisoko as an exciting prospect whose performances have earned him the step-up to Super Rugby.

“Nacani has shown tremendous growth, progressing from local competitions to representing Fiji on the international sevens stage. He has attributes that we believe will translate well to Super Rugby Pacific, and we’re excited to support his development.”

Boginisoko’s signing highlights the continued pathway from local rugby to the professional game for Fiji’s emerging talent.