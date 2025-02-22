13-men Highlanders claim emotionally-charged victory over Blues

[Source: Super Rugby]

The Highlanders have produced one of the most emotional wins in their history as they defeated the Blues 29-23.

The hosts were down to 13 with 20 minutes to go after prop Daniel Lienert-Brown was red-carded for a high cleanout.

However, captain Timoci Tavatavanawai produced a heroic effort to get his side home on their return to Dunedin.

The centre had three turnovers and a crucial 50-22 to inspire the hosts home against the odds.

There were special scenes as the Highlanders honoured departed outside back Connor Garden-Bachop before the game.

Forsyth Barr Stadium celebrated Garden-Bachop’s life by signing his favourite song ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ by John Denver, before performing their haka as both sides presented no 14 jerseys in his honour.

The Blues were quick to quiet the crowd when scrum half Finlay Christie found the chalk from close to the ruck.

It took a piece of magic from Finn Hurley to re-ignite ‘The Zoo’ with a special play.

The fullback chipped ahead for himself at the half-hour mark before finishing a great try in the corner.

Sam Gilbert’s try gave them hope, and when Hurley’s second answered Ricky Riccitelli’s try, they were back in front.

This is where the drama intensified, with Lienert-Brown’s red card forcing them down to 13 after injuries to fellow front-rowers Saula Ma’u and Ethan de Groot.

The Blues threw everything at the Highlanders but couldn’t find a way through Tavatavanawai and the Highlanders.

It allowed them to outscore the visitors despite being down two players to claim a special win.

The win ensures the Highlanders rise into the top four and will stay there regardless of the result between the Brumbies and Force.

Meanwhile, the defending champions are left to reflect as they are left pointless at the bottom of the ladder.

They face a tough task in the Hurricanes next week in Wellington, whilst the Highlanders take on Moana Pasifika.

Highlanders 29 (Tries: Hurley 2, Gilbert; Cons: Gilbert; Pens: GIlbert 2) def Blues 21 (Tries: Christie, Barrett, Riccitelli; Cons: Barrett)

Teams

Highlanders: 15 Finn Hurley, 14 Sam Gilbert, 13 Tanielu Tele’a, 12 Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), 11 Caleb Tangitau, 10 Taine Robinson, 9 Folau Fakatava, 8 Hugh Renton (co-captain), 7 Veveni Lasaqa, 6 Sean Withy, 5 Mitch Dunshea, 4 Fabian Holland, 3 Saula Ma’u, 2 Soane Mikaele Vikena, 1 Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16 Jack Taylor, 17 Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18 Sefo Kautai, 19 Will Stodart, 20 Nikora Broughton, 21 Nathan Hastie, 22 Cameron Millar, 23 Lui Naeata.

Blues: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Mark Tele’a, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 AJ Lam, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Harry Plummer, 9 Finlay Christie, 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Dalton Papali’i, 6 Cameron Suafoa, 5 Laghlan McWhannell, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), 3 Marcel Renata, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Ofa Tu’ungafasi.

Replacements: 16 James Mullan, 17 Joshua Fusitu’a, 18 Angus Ta’avao, 19 Josh Beehre, 20 Adrian Choat, 21 Taufa Funaki, 22 Corey Evans, 23 Cole Forbes.