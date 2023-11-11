Spartan Fiji underway with endurance race

The much-anticipated Spartan Fiji is again underway today in the rugged terrain of Sabeto.

The adrenaline-fueled event features a myriad of challenges, with participants facing both physical and mental obstacles that will push them to their limits.

The day began at the crack of dawn, with competitors gearing up for the endurance race that commenced at 6 am.

Starting and finishing at the Sabeto horse racetrack, the course promises a relentless test of strength, stamina, and determination.

A unique feature of this Spartan race is the inclusion of the Sleeping Giant Mountain trek, adding an extra layer of challenge as athletes navigate through its demanding landscape.

There are also other obstacles that demand a diverse set of skills with participants trying the Sandbag Carry, Spear Throw, Monkey Bars, Inverted Wall, and Stairway to Sparta.

As the day progresses, the action intensifies with the open sprint events.

Tomorrow will be the last day for Spartan Fiji.