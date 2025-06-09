Pool draws set for Perth SVNS showdown

[Source: World Rugby]

The pool draw for round four of the global circuit has been conducted by former England international Danny Care, setting the stage for several blockbuster match-ups as the series resumes in Australia this weekend.

Reigning champions Fiji Airways Men’s Sevens headline Pool A in the men’s competition, where they face a challenging line-up against South Africa, Spain and Argentina.

Runners-up France also receive a demanding assignment in Pool B, drawn alongside New Zealand, hosts Australia and Great Britain.

The women’s competition promises just as much excitement.

Singapore champions New Zealand contest Pool A against the USA, Fiji and Japan, while beaten finalists Australia take on Canada, France and Great Britain in Pool B.

With packed crowds, high-intensity rivalries and crucial series points on the line, all eyes are on Perth as the world’s best sevens teams prepare for another pivotal round of the HSBC SVNS Series.

Fiji’s men currently lead the standings with 52 points, followed by New Zealand on 48 points and South Africa in third with 46 points.

Meanwhile, the Fiji women sit seventh on the standings with 32 points.

The Perth 7s starts this Saturday and will conclude on Sunday at HBF Park.

