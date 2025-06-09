Lawai village backs British Army 7s

[Source:Coral Coast 7s Facebook]

The British Army side is the first overseas team to arrive for the 2026 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

The team is one of 13 overseas sides who will be gunning for the men’s $50,000 prize money.

After arriving yesterday, the team made a special visit to Lawai Village in Nadroga.

Article continues after advertisement

It was more than just a visit as the warmth shown by the village was nothing short of extraordinary.

Lawai, known as the pottery village, embraced the players and management as their own, welcoming them home, adopting them into the community, and pledging to cheer their new team on next week at Lawaqa Park.

British Army is in pool E with Japan SDS, Drua 7s and Yaro Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the true spirit of rugby was on full display as the Chinese Women’s 7s squads went head-to-head with the New Zealand Development 7s teams in high-quality preparation matches ahead of their journey to Fiji.

The Coral Coast 7s starts next Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, and you can watch the action live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.