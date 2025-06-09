Health Ministry seeks stronger enforcement powers

The Ministry says extending the Act's application nationwide would strengthen public health protection and improve consistency in health standards across both urban and rural areas. [Photo: FILE]

The Health Ministry is pushing for greater authority to enforce public health laws in villages, arguing that current legislation prevents officials from addressing health and sanitation concerns despite receiving regular complaints from communities.

The issue was raised during submissions to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs reviewing the Public Health Amendment Bill.

Officials told the committee that Section 140 of the current Public Health Act prevents the legislation from being applied in iTaukei villages, limiting the Ministry’s ability to take enforcement action.

Acting Chief Health Inspector Luke Vanatabua said the amendment is aimed at addressing this gap.

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“This is the Public Health Act of 1935, which we’re trying to review in experience, we cannot enforce the Public Health Act in iTaukei villages although we’ve received a lot of complaints from the village, but we cannot enforce the act.”

Vanatabua said the proposed changes would allow health officials to respond more effectively to public health concerns raised in rural communities.

“So those are the issues and we also do our monthly surveillance of decision, and we note that there is a good number of cases that are coming from the Itaukei Population.”

The Ministry says extending the Act’s application nationwide would strengthen public health protection and improve consistency in health standards across both urban and rural areas.

Acting Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs Paula Tuione told the committee that the Ministry supports the proposed amendments.

“Overall, the Ministry supports the amendment of the Bill, in a sense looking into the bill itself, its highlighting very important governance, of how best we can look into the Public Health.”

If passed, the Public Health Amendment Bill would allow Ministry of Health officials to operate under the Act within villages, giving them greater powers to investigate and address public health issues.