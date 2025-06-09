Fiji, Australia pioneer national standardization strategy

The Ministry of Commerce and Development in partnership with Standards Australia has started works to advance Fiji’s trade infrastructure and national development goals.

The meeting is an extension of a current memorandum of understanding designed to boost regional technical collaboration, knowledge exchange, and sustainable economic growth.

This initiative stands as a milestone for the country, establishing a national framework to guide standards development, implementation, and stakeholder engagement across priority sectors of the economy.

Permanent Secretary Dr. Radika Kumar emphasised the structural role of quality controls in securing Fiji’s socioeconomic future.

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“Standards, metrology and conformity assessment have become the backbone of the national quality infrastructure system ensuring trust, safety and competitiveness across all sectors, and compliance with standards is critical for market access and economic growth of Fiji.”

Kumar says that standards will encourage economic and sustainable development for the country.

“For small island developing states such as Fiji, standards are not only technical tools, but strategic enablers of economic resilience, climate adaptation, innovation and sustainable development.”

The meeting defined practical action areas to secure consumer safety and help local businesses align with international trading standards