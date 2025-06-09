Public health law set overhaul

As consultations continue, stakeholders are expected to contribute feedback on how the updated law can better serve both urban and rural populations. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s public health law is set for a major overhaul as the country moves to modernize legislation that has remained largely unchanged for more than 90 years.

While making a submission on the proposed Public Health Amendment Bill, Acting Deputy Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Josefa Navuku says the bill is a significant reform.

He says it is aimed at updating outdated provisions and strengthening the country’s response to current health challenges, including emerging diseases, population growth, and evolving public health risks.

He adds that the review reflects a broader effort to align the health system with modern standards and ensure more effective delivery of public health services nationwide.

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“We look forward to the proposed improvements and amendments that will come through from this public health amendment initiative, which will be taken on board in our rural development policy. Public health in the rural space is a very important platform for rural development, both in normal times and during emergencies.”

Navuku adds that the reform is also expected to support stronger preparedness for health emergencies and enhance collaboration between government agencies, development partners, and local communities.

As consultations continue, stakeholders are expected to contribute feedback on how the updated law can better serve both urban and rural populations, with a focus on improving healthcare delivery.