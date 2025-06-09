Israel promises agriculture, water security, innovation support

The embassy will also strengthen access to technical cooperation, training opportunities and knowledge-sharing between the two countries. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji is a true friend of Israel says Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka ahead of the establishment of the Suva Mission this evening.

Sa’ar says the embassy will serve as a platform to turn diplomatic ties into practical partnerships, with a focus on sectors that directly support Fiji’s development priorities.

He adds Israel is ready to share its expertise in water management, renewable energy, agriculture and technology, areas, he says, are increasingly important for Pacific island nations facing climate and resource pressures.

“We are opening new embassies, deepening relationships, and expanding our reach. My foreign policy? We invest in our friends, and Fiji is a true friend of Israel. We appreciate Fiji’s friendship and support in multilateral forums.”

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He says the embassy will also strengthen access to technical cooperation, training opportunities and knowledge-sharing between the two countries.

Sa’ar says the Suva mission is also expected to support wider regional engagement and investment, deepen government-to-government cooperation, while creating opportunities for stronger trade links and development partnerships in the years ahead.