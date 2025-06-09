Fiji sevens teams begin preparations for Dubai return

A crucial hit-out for the FIJI Airways Fijiana 7s [Source: Fiji Rugby] [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Preparations are in full swing for both the Fiji Airways Fiji men’s and women’s sevens teams as they gear up for the start of the new HSBC SVNS season next month.

Fiji Rugby Union Acting Chief Executive Koli Sewabu confirmed that both squads are already in camp following the official season announcement earlier this month.

As part of their build-up, the teams will travel to Dubai a week before the opening leg to acclimatise and fine-tune their preparations.

Article continues after advertisement

This arrangement is part of Fiji Rugby’s memorandum of understanding with UAE Rugby, which will host and support the teams during their stay.

“Both our men’s and women’s teams are already in camp preparing, and they’ll head to Dubai a week before the competition to acclimatise and get ready for the tournament.”

Meanwhile, the men’s team currently stand in second place while the women’s team are seventh on the standings.

The Dubai 7s will start on the 29th to the 30th of next month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.