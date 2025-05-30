Schools swim showdown kicks off

Fiji National Schools Swimming Technical Director Trisa Cheer says this year’s Fiji National Schools Age Group Swimming Championship is one not to be missed.

The two-day competition kicks off today at the Aquatic Centre in Suva, with a highly competitive field across both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.

According to Cheer, the title race is wide open, given the strength of the schools participating.

Article continues after advertisement

Defending champions Marist Brothers High School and Saint Joseph’s Secondary School return to protect their titles, but they are expected to face tough competition from well-prepared teams like Swami Vivekananda College and Suva International School.

“Competition looks tough, when you’re looking at the entries it looks really tough, so I can’t really say how this competition will go but it will be tough.”

Cheer notes that recent performances in club competitions indicate this year’s championship could feature some thrilling races and tight finishes.

She is encouraging fans, parents, and students to show their support by turning out in numbers and creating an electric atmosphere for the young swimmers.

You can watch the live coverage on FBC Sport.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.