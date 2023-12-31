Saukuru applauds sporting bodies

Youth and Sports Minister Jese Saukuru [File Photo]

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has thanked all sporting bodies for their tremendous efforts shown this year.

Saukuru acknowledges the challenges faced but is steadfast that it paved the way for a more positive future.

He adds that this year has been fruitful for sports in the country, especially with the endorsement of the sports policy cabinet.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re so thankful that that will set the platform for the future of sports in Fiji. Our objective is to enable Fiji to be the hub of sports in the Pacific. That’s the objective of the policy that we have in place.”

Saukuru says the aim has always been to bring Fijians together through sports.

He adds that the future for sports in the country is exciting.

The Minister is hopeful that the country will come together as one to ensure sports soar high.