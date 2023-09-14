Willemse starts at fly-half as South Africa name team to play Romania

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has made 14 changes from the side which won their opening Pool B match against Scotland for their next game against Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday.

Damian Willemse, who switches from full-back to fly-half, is the only player who starts again, while prop Vincent Koch makes his first test start since Rugby World Cup 2019, having made 28 consecutive appearances as a replacement. Grant Williams, normally a scrum-half, starts on the right wing.

Makazole Mapimpi will start on the wing for the 39th time in his Springbok career, which will place him joint-fifth for most test starts in the position along with Pieter Rossouw.

Vincent Koch will make his first start for the Springboks since the pool match against Canada at RWC 2019 in a new-look pack. Since that match, the tight-head has played off the bench in 28 tests.

Cobus Reinach and Willemse start together as the half-back combination for the first time at this level, with Canan Moodie playing outside-centre for only the second time in his test career.

Moodie and midfield partner Andre Esterhuizen are set to make their Rugby World Cup debuts, as is second-row Marvin Orie, who packs down with Jean Kleyn in the absence of Eben Etzebeth.

Dean Fourie, normally a back-row, provides cover for Bongi Mbonambi at hooker and will make his Rugby World Cup bow alongside fellow replacement Jaden Hendrikse, if the pair come off the bench. Fourie, who played hooker for South Africa U19s, became the oldest test debutant in Springbok history in a 13-12 defeat by Wales in July 2022, three months shy of his 36th birthday.

