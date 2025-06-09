Young Ravula joins Drua development

Moses Armstrong-Ravula.

Fiji Under 20 captain Moses Armstrong-Ravula has revealed that he has been handed an opportunity to train and potentially play for the Fijian Drua over the next two Super Rugby Pacific seasons.

Ravula described the chance as a “dream come true and a huge blessing from God,” marking his first full-time rugby contract.

The younger brother of Fijian Drua flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula says he has been juggling personal commitments and his passion for the game, and says he is grateful for the support of his community throughout his journey.

While pursuing his rugby career, Ravula assured supporters that his Godly Sports Apparel business will continue operating, with packages being shipped from Australia during his time away.

Ravula led his side to a win in their Oceania U20 Rugby Challenge in June, where they defeated Samoa 48-16 to defend their title at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

