Women’s rugby creating safe spaces for women: Takitaki

For Navuakece Women’s manager Asenaca Takitaki, women’s rugby is about much more than the game itself.

As the Central Women’s Club competition concluded yesterday, Takitaki says the sport has become a safe and supportive space where young women can connect, grow and support one another.

Most of the players come from villages in Naitasiri, while others travel from Suva and Korovou to be part of the team.

Takitaki says beyond the results on the field, the biggest victory is the positive environment rugby creates for women and girls.

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“I see that this is one space where women feel safe, where they come together and we talk about our issues and we solve our issues within our team. And I see that this is a space where girls are safe with our supportive officials.”

She says rugby continues to give young women confidence, a sense of belonging and a strong support system through the friendships and community built around the sport.

Navuakece faced Striders at the Veiuto Grounds yesterday afternoon in the Tier 2 final.

Teams will return on the 6th of next month for the franchise competition.