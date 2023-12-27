Valetini appreciates former fly-halfs support

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fly-half Kemu Valetini expresses gratitude for former teammate Teti Tela’s support since joining the team last year, highlighting significant personal improvement on the field.

Valetini recognizes Tela’s major contribution to the squad and though his absence is felt, he believes it creates opportunities for new players.

Tela resigned from the Drua squad early last month to spend time with his family.

Valetini says the former Drua fly-half has been a great source of support, contributing significantly to his self-confidence.

“He got me up to speed real quick when I came in last year, obviously his experience is going to be missed a lot but in saying that with Teti moving on, it gives opportunities to other boys to step-up to take control to show a bit of leadership and initiative around training.”

Valetini understands he and other experienced members of the squad have the responsibility to guide the new recruits.

“It will be good for us to you know guide the boys and show them a bit of what we were doing last year and how we can better ourselves but in terms of Teti gone, it’s been a huge loss for us but also a massive step for the other boys to step up to the plate.”

The Kadavu man is certain the addition of the five promising players from their development squad will take their game up a notch next season.