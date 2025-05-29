Uru commits to Reds for seventh season

Seru Uru [Source: Rugbypass]

Fiji-born Wallabies back-rower Seru Uru has re-signed with the Queensland Reds for the 2026 season, the Queensland Rugby Union has confirmed.

Uru’s strong, physical play and versatility in the back-row or at lock have been key for the Reds over the past two seasons.

Known as one of the top offloading forwards in Super Rugby Pacific, Uru also stands out as a powerful ball-carrier, support runner, and lineout option.

The 28-year-old says staying with the Reds for a seventh season in 2026 has always been his goal.

“I’m really happy to be sticking around at the Reds. I’m grateful and thankful because it has always been my intention. I started my professional rugby journey here, and I’ve always called Ballymore home. It’s such a special moment for me when I come into Ballymore each day and see my name on the locker in our dressing room. I see the names there of players I have great friendships with now, and players who have moved on but are still important.”

Reds Head Coach Les Kiss said Uru’s re-signing was a major plus.

“Seru is an important member of the Reds squad. He is a very skilful, impactful player who continues to work hard on his game. The versatility he brings as a backrower or lock is a great benefit.”

Meanwhile, the Queensland Reds will host the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for their last match of the season at 9.35 pm on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

You can watch this match LIVE on FBC Sports.





