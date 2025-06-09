Tuqiri signs on for two more seasons

[Source: Fijian Drua]

Fijian Drua front rower Emosi Tuqiri has extended his contract with the club for another two seasons, securing his spot through to 2027 in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The Nadroga prop, who hails from Namatakula, made his debut for the Drua in the 2023 season opener against Moana Pasifika and has since tallied 22 appearances.

His consistent performances and work rate have earned him growing recognition within the squad.

“Grateful and blessed to be given another opportunity to go to battle with the brothers for a few more seasons,” Tuqiri said.

“Just want to thank the organisation for believing in me and looking forward to seeing where the next part of this journey takes us. God is good.”

Tuqiri was part of the Flying Fijians squad during the 2023 Rugby World Cup, though he is yet to make his debut at test level.

He previously starred for Fiji’s Under-20 team, helping them win the 2019 Rugby Europe Championship in Romania.

Fijian Drua General Manager of Rugby, Baden Stephenson, welcomed Tuqiri’s re-signing.

“Emosi is a great team man and someone that we have confidence in to really step up on the field over the next two years. He has accumulated 22 Super Rugby caps, and his best rugby is in front of him. He is a skillful player with good game sense and a strong set piece.”

