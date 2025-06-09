Tuidama refuses to give up on rugby dream

Over the past few months, Marica Tuidama faced numerous challenges and obstacles that nearly forced her to walk away from rugby.

However, the unwavering support of her teammates and coaches at Nasinu Women’s Rugby kept her motivated and encouraged her to remain focused on her dream of one day donning the national jersey.

She will feature for Nasinu when they take on Namosi in the Marama Championship final on Saturday.

The 21-year-old joined Nasinu’s club games competition last year, before earning her call-up for their main team to compete in the Marama Championship.

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“Coming through this season, many teams kind of look down on us because most of our players were much smaller in size, so they would usually write us off before we stepped on the field. Even though this was a common thing, the girls stuck together and didn’t let it get to them. We have been through a lot this season, financially, but we keep pushing forward and now we are just one win short of achieving our goal.”

Ever since joining the club she says she has always felt a home, and she is looking forward to spending more seasons with the side.

And with the whole nation closely watching the final tomorrow, it will be the perfect opportunity to showcase her talent.

Nasinu will face Namosi at 1pm this afternoon at Churchill Park in Lautoka.