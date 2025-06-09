Bati ready to leave it all on the field

[Source: Vodafone Fiji]

Vodafone Fiji Bati captain Api Koroisau says the belief within the squad has continued to grow as they prepare for their must-win Rugby League World Cup clash against New Zealand this afternoon.

Koroisau believes the team’s willingness to fight for the Fiji jersey and leave nothing behind on the field will be crucial as they prepare to take on one of the tournament favourites.

With a place in the next stage at stake, the Bati skipper says the focus is firmly on delivering a performance they can be proud of, regardless of the challenge standing in their way.

He says the squad is determined to give everything for their country and hopes that commitment will translate into a crucial victory.

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They meet New Zealand at 4.20pm and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.