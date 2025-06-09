Love Is Blind's Rob breaks silence on why he "Crashed Out" in S11

Rob Feeley. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Love Is Blind star Rob Feeley explained what led him to have a “meltdown”—as fiancée Michaella Giorgio put it—which forced her to call of their engagement in season 11.

Rob Feeley is sharing his side of the story.

The Love Is Blind star spoke out after the Oct. 28 episodes showed him going off on the cast and crew while filming season 11, leading fiancée Michaella Giorgio to call off their engagement.

His issues began while introducing Michaella to his friends at a Boston bar, where he shouted at producers to “cut the cameras,” when the restaurant refused to serve his friend more alcohol.

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“I probably should have handled it in a more mature way and not crashed out,” Rob admitted to Netflix’s Tudum in an interview published Oct. 28. “I was getting frustrated with the cameras in my face constantly.”

He had another “meltdown,” as Michaella put it, when the cast gathered for a St. Patrick’s Day mixer—which Rob explained was caused by a few different sore spots.

For one, the 40-year-old said he began feeling the pressure of the wedding as his mother had been shopping for her dress.

“I felt it crashing down,” he shared. “I was letting everyone down.”

He was also triggered by the dynamic among the cast, though he denied feeling jealous about Michaella talking with costar Matt Waldrip, a.k.a. “the beekeeper.”

“I thought everything was bulls–t,” Rob explained. “I know that people found love, but I thought at the moment, it’s just all for the show. It’s all for the camera.”

But the AI infrastructure salesman acknowledged that he should have acted more “calm” and “even-keeled.”

“I could have handled things a little bit differently towards the end, but there was a lot of anxiety in my life, a lot of pressure,” he said. “If I hurt somebody, that wasn’t my intent.”

“We’re all human and just have to continue to work towards being better, I guess,” he continued. “I know who I am when I look in the mirror in the morning, and if America doesn’t, that’s on them.”

The couple ultimately ended their relationship after leaving the party, with Rob explaining, “It wasn’t really a discussion. We separated, and then it was just over.”

From Michaella’s POV, she believes Rob was suffering from “paranoia” when introducing her to his friends. But when it came to Rob’s behavior at the mixer, the 35-year-old told Tudum the only explanation he gave her at the time was, “This wasn’t the environment for me.”

While the two did speak on the phone days after the mixer, Michaella claimed that Rob denied his crash out had anything to do with her.

“I was like, ‘Well, how am I supposed to take that? It is about me. This whole experience is about you and me, not just you,'” she recalled, though conceded, “Rob is a really great guy, and I think he has a heart of gold, the best of intentions, and just some work to do on himself.”

For a look at more moments the cameras didn’t capture, read on to find out which Love Is Blind couples found love off-camera.