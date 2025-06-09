Mallam calls for punctuality on fight night

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ZEG Boxing Promotion promoter Alfaaz Mallam has urged fighters to be more disciplined with their time management ahead of next Saturday’s event at Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Mallam says one of the recurring challenges faced by organisers is delays caused by boxers taking too long to leave the changing rooms and report for their scheduled bouts.

“The biggest challenge with us is discipline and time. We tend to waste time when boxers take long in the changing room to come in when they are scheduled to appear.”

With a packed fight card scheduled for the promotion, Mallam is calling on all competitors to be ready well before their bouts to ensure the event runs smoothly.

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“My plea to everyone is to please look at your scheduled time. As soon as the first one is up, you prepare yourself well.”

The promoter says better time management from fighters will help avoid unnecessary delays and keep the programme on schedule.

“We don’t want to wait around and run around to get you to come and box. If we can be disciplined with time management and get ready well in advance, we won’t waste time.”

The ZEG Boxing Promotion will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the tournament available live on Viti+ for $99 FJD locally and $189 FJD for viewers overseas.