Kim K shares the last words her dad told her before his death

Kim Kadashian. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Kim Kardashian’s father Robert Kardashian Sr. saw her fame as a reality before anyone else.

The Kardashians star recently looked back on her father’s 2003 death after a short battle with stage four esophageal cancer, revealing how in their final full conversation made a prescient prediction about her future.

“The last thing my dad ever said to me was, ‘I know you’re going to be good—I can see it,’” Kim told Jonathan Van Meter in his newly released biography Citizen Kim. “‘It’s as if I can see what your whole life is going to be like.’”

While the 46-year-old—mom to North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, with ex Kanye West—said her father “didn’t go into detail” about what lay ahead for her, he was adamant she would be successful.

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“He put his hand on my leg,” Kim recalled. “I’ll never forget it. And I was laying next to him on the couch—this L-shaped couch—and we were kind of squished in this way, watching a movie. And he said, ‘You’ll be fine.’”

Beyond that, she recalled him expressing hope that she’d look after his and ex Kris Jenner’s other children Kourtney Kardashian, 47, Khloe Kardashian, 42, and especially Rob Kardashian, 39, who was just 16 when his father died.

“‘Take care of the other ones,’” she recalled her father saying. “‘And make sure you brother’s good.’”

Meanwhile, Kim’s final words to the lawyer were later on, after he had lost his ability to speak.

“He couldn’t communicate but he was in his little bed and his vitals were almost gone,” the SKIMS founder recalled. “The last thing I said to him was, ‘Dad, thank you so much for everything that you’ve taught me, from how to be a good person, to how you did my homework with me, everything I’m going to do with my kids one day. And I’m going to take the lesson of you being in my life and carry that forward.’”

Although Kim understood the gravity of those final moments with her father, her other siblings have expressed how confusing it was for him to die just three months after being diagnosed with cancer.

“My dad died really quickly,” Khloe, who was 19 when her father died, recalled during an episode of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast in April 2025. “I don’t think he could accept himself that it was terminal, but he never used those words with us.”

The Good American founder admitted that her grief festered in a lot of guilt following her dad’s passing, which didn’t officially alleviate until she discussed it openly when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007.

“That was the last time that I cried when talking about my dad,” Khloe explained. “I let go of all of this guilt and this anger, and now I could talk about my dad with smiles and happiness and admiration and understanding.”