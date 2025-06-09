Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian share glimpse into co-parenting relationship

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Blac Chyna shared a rare look into her co-parenting dynamic with ex Rob Kardashian—with whom she shares daughter Dream Kardashian—during the model’s Kick stream.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are keeping their co-parenting relationship cordial.

The model (real name Angela White) phoned The Kardashians star during her Oct. 24 Kick livestream, where the pair shared rare insight into how they split co-parenting responsibilities for their 9-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

“They keep asking me, ‘Where’s Dream?’ I’m like, ‘She’s in bed,’” Chyna told Rob over the phone in a clip from the livestream shared to social media. “She’s going to school.”

Article continues after advertisement

Indeed, Dream spent the night at her dad’s house as Chyna, 38, hopped on for the live.

“Yeah, she’s in bed asleep. We just we just went to bed. Now it’s my turn,” Rob, 39, said. “We’re gonna go to bed and get up for school.”

Chyna and Rob also gave viewers a front row seat at their sweet communication style.

“Oh, and just a reminder, I’m leaving tomorrow,” Chyna said. “I leave in the morning, so just letting you know.”

And Rob had already planned for the rapper’s absence as he replied, “Yeah, I know I got Dream all weekend,” to which Chyna expressed her gratitude, chiming in, “Yay! Thank you. I appreciate you.”

As for what Rob and his little one will be getting up to while Chyna is away?

“We’re gonna paint pumpkins tomorrow at my sister’s house,” he said before Chyna excitedly added, “Paint me one.”

In fact, The Real Blac Chyna alum—who also shares 14-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson with ex-fiancé Tyga—shared she wanted a self-portrait.

“Paint it and put some piercings in the face for me,” she quipped, “and put a bang on it and some long nails.”

But Rob is leaving that project for Dream to handle. As he put it, “I’ll tell Dream, yeah, she’s the creative one. She’ll do it.”

Though the former couple—who broke up in 2017, months after welcoming their daughter—are standing united today, they had quite the journey there. After all, Chyna went to court with Rob’s family—including sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner—in 2022 over a defamation lawsuit, which was ultimately ruled in favor of the Kardashian-Jenners.

But now, they’re doing amazing, sweetie. Indeed, Chyna also complimented Rob on his recent appearance at Kim’s 46th birthday celebration in Beverly Hills Oct. 20.

“I wanted to tell you I’ve seen your pictures too on the internet,” she told Rob during the livestream, “and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, Rob.’ They’re going crazy over you.”

And while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum thought he “looked crazy” at the event, Chyna wasn’t about to let her ex talk down on himself, adding, “No, never. You’re being modest.”