Player management key for Nadi and Nadroga

[Source: Nadroga Legends/Facebook]

Two teams that managed their players well throughout the season will meet in this afternoon’s Skipper Cup final in Lautoka.

That’s the view of Fiji Rugby Union Head of Men’s High Performance Andrew Durutalo, former Nadi coach Ilai Derenalagi, and former Nadroga coach Aca Ratuva.

Derenalagi says Nadi’s preparations have been strong, with player management an important part of the team’s campaign.

Ratuva says Nadroga’s wider squad of about 60 players helped the team maintain its performance throughout the season.

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Durutalo says both sides have returned to the basics that have worked for them, building strong structures, developing their players and delivering on the field.

Flying Fijians lock Peni Naruma returns to captain Nadi, while Nacani Boginisoko will come off the bench. Nadroga have made five changes to the starting fifteen that beat Tailevu in the semifinal.

Nadi last won the title in 2022. Nadroga were champions two years ago.

The final kicks off at 3pm.

Nadroga and Nadi meet in the Under-20 final at 11am followed by the Marama final between Nasinu and Namosi at 1pm.

VITI Plus will stream the Marama and men’s finals on pay-per-view. Local fans can watch for $29 and $59FJD for overseas viewers.