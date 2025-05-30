"True son of Fiji", Raisuqe honored at emotional funeral

Fiji 7s rep Suliano Volivoli delivered an emotional tribute on behalf of the Fiji Rugby Union during the funeral of Josaia Raisuqe, remembering his former teammate as both a warrior on the field and a kind-hearted brother off it.

Raisuqe, who tragically passed away in a road accident earlier this month, made a lasting impression on those he played with, debuting for the Fiji 7s team at just 19-years-old, an age when few ever earn the national jersey.

“We, his teammates during his time with our national 7s side, still cannot believe he’s gone. He was a happy person and always had love for everyone. It hurts us that he is no more.”

Volivoli recalled how Raisuqe’s love for competition extended even into light-hearted moments, never wanting to lose to his tau from Vanua Levu in friendly team banter.

But beyond his fierce playing style, he was known for his humility and respect.

“He was a beast on the field and a gentleman off it. He was a true son of Fiji,” Volivoli added, as family, friends and teammates gathered to farewell a man whose presence left a mark on Fijian rugby and all who knew him.

